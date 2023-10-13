Jackson Square Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 44,346 Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 44,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $976,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BRX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,506,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $840,504,000 after buying an additional 275,636 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,400,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,334,000 after buying an additional 149,259 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,119,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,296,000 after buying an additional 10,028,534 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,686,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,669,000 after buying an additional 2,001,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,266,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Brixmor Property Group Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE BRX traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.16. The stock had a trading volume of 725,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,284,329. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.57 and a twelve month high of $24.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58.

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.

BRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BRX

Brixmor Property Group Profile

(Free Report)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 365 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.