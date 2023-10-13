Jackson Square Capital LLC Raises Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 106.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 8.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 561,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,080,000 after buying an additional 49,782 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 139,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after buying an additional 4,049 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 182.1% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 7,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 7.6% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 286,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,473,000 after buying an additional 20,169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $332,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,358.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $332,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,358.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total transaction of $6,110,968.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at $80,806,885.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 330,990 shares of company stock valued at $17,470,838. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BSX traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.22. The stock had a trading volume of 4,140,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,135,725. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $39.51 and a twelve month high of $55.38. The firm has a market cap of $72.07 billion, a PE ratio of 82.03, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.20.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 15.16%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Scientific

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.