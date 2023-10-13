Jackson Square Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,376,843,000 after purchasing an additional 334,510,840 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 10,769,881 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 293.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,773,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $532,496,000 after buying an additional 8,783,166 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,247,981,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 254.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,618,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,715,853,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905,332 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $170.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,452,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,785,736. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $166.71 and a 1 year high of $199.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $182.85 and a 200-day moving average of $182.16.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

