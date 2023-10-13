Jackson Square Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Jackson Square Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,854 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,442 shares during the quarter. Arista Networks accounts for about 1.2% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 18.2% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 41.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 544,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,265,000 after purchasing an additional 159,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ANET. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Arista Networks from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.40.

In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $197,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,480.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $197,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144 shares in the company, valued at $28,480.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.46, for a total value of $3,929,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,316.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,712 shares of company stock valued at $29,565,787 over the last three months. Company insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANET stock traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $190.59. 347,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,755,019. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $186.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.05. The company has a market cap of $59.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.17. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.33 and a 12 month high of $198.70.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 32.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

