Jackson Square Capital LLC Sells 1,652 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Jackson Square Capital LLC reduced its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,652 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,463,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,298,310,000 after buying an additional 358,431 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Prologis by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,364,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,041,779,000 after acquiring an additional 217,423 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,643,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729,040 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Prologis by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,716,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,586,580,000 after acquiring an additional 285,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,593,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,571,346,000 after purchasing an additional 113,893 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total value of $1,327,949.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.83.

Prologis Price Performance

PLD stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.30. The company had a trading volume of 594,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,863,326. The company has a market capitalization of $100.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.40 and a 12-month high of $136.67.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Prologis had a net margin of 42.52% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 91.58%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

