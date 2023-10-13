Jackson Square Capital LLC Sells 1,699 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Jackson Square Capital LLC reduced its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,177 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the period. Cadence Design Systems makes up approximately 1.5% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $3,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 98,001.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 714,378,920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,536,144,000 after acquiring an additional 713,650,718 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $770,945,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 366.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,845,286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,017,946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805,627 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 620.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,954,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $474,579,000 after buying an additional 2,543,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth $227,854,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of CDNS traded down $2.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $249.55. 370,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,662,942. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.41. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.76 and a 52 week high of $255.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.83 billion, a PE ratio of 77.36, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The firm had revenue of $977.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.85, for a total transaction of $61,747.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 68,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,601,117.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.85, for a total transaction of $61,747.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,601,117.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.43, for a total transaction of $231,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,551,687.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,210 shares of company stock worth $19,013,149. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on CDNS. Bank of America boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $253.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.67.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

