Jackson Square Capital LLC Sells 599 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Jackson Square Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 187.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 374.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 35.1% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total value of $56,325.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,825.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $10,005,216.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,169,965 shares in the company, valued at $131,995,451.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total transaction of $56,325.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,825.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,202 shares of company stock worth $10,756,352. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ICE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.58.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ICE

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE ICE traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.03. 319,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,451,077. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.49 and a 12 month high of $118.79. The company has a market capitalization of $61.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.00.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 55.81%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.