Jackson Square Capital LLC Sells 8,274 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Jackson Square Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 61.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,274 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 8,274 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2.9% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total value of $10,613,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,797,458.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.89, for a total value of $62,472.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,009,914.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total value of $10,613,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,797,458.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,890 shares of company stock valued at $41,681,893. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PANW traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $259.78. 1,042,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,654,794. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.21. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $265.90. The company has a market cap of $80.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.19.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PANW. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Scotiabank raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $269.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.90.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

