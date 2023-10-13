Jackson Square Capital LLC Takes Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 62,429 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,566,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,549,380,000 after buying an additional 1,824,331 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,328,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,183,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,250 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,288,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $944,472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,572,347 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 27.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 27,661,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,039,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,081,000 after purchasing an additional 238,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

HPE stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,377,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,262,242. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.29. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $12.57 and a twelve month high of $18.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HPE. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 21,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $373,173.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,860.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 21,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $373,173.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,860.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $5,995,919.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 249,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,361,452.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 799,031 shares of company stock valued at $13,970,865. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

