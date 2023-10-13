Jackson Square Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Jackson Square Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,787 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US comprises approximately 1.6% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 84.8% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 124.2% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 213 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TMUS. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on T-Mobile US from $172.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.75.

Shares of TMUS traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $141.82. 705,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,436,634. The company has a market cap of $166.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.57. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $19.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.36 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total transaction of $558,796.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,572.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total value of $558,796.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,572.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $490,035.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 122,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,148,004.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,453 shares of company stock worth $3,815,631. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

