Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Sold by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,665 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $4,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,048,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 900.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 514,654 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 463,213 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,318,403 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,252,000 after purchasing an additional 262,509 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 76.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 504,472 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,819,000 after purchasing an additional 218,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 684,289 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,831,000 after purchasing an additional 206,243 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on JAZZ. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.67.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ traded down $1.02 on Friday, hitting $127.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,357. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $120.64 and a 12 month high of $160.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.73.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $957.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.44 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a positive return on equity of 24.47%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Rick E. Winningham sold 1,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.16, for a total transaction of $171,456.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,943.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $216,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,186 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,080.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rick E. Winningham sold 1,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.16, for a total value of $171,456.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,943.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,791 shares of company stock worth $534,726. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.