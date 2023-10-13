JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target Lowered to $43.00 at Citigroup

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Citigroup from $64.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 54.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com upgraded JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 1st. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of JD.com from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on JD.com from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JD.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $27.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.57. JD.com has a 1 year low of $27.55 and a 1 year high of $67.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.45.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The information services provider reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.44. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $287.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JD.com will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in JD.com by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 14,221,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $624,201,000 after acquiring an additional 188,100 shares in the last quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 277.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 9,037,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $308,439,000 after buying an additional 6,642,500 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers increased its holdings in JD.com by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 4,892,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $214,732,000 after purchasing an additional 462,472 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 8.5% in the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 4,147,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $141,564,000 after buying an additional 323,622 shares during the period. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 110.2% in the second quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 3,534,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $120,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,045 shares during the period. 15.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

