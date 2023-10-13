JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $64.00 to $43.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. JD.com traded as low as $26.36 and last traded at $27.02, with a volume of 5946284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.83.

JD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of JD.com from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of JD.com from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of JD.com from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in JD.com by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 145.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,130,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,871,000 after acquiring an additional 670,437 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 1,055.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 182,655 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after acquiring an additional 166,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 119.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,678 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 7,992 shares during the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $37.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.57.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The information services provider reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $287.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.99 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

