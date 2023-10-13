Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Price Target to $18.00

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on OSTK. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $39.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.29.

NASDAQ:OSTK opened at $15.03 on Monday. Overstock.com has a 1-year low of $14.82 and a 1-year high of $39.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.40 and a 200 day moving average of $23.02. The firm has a market cap of $679.40 million, a PE ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $422.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Overstock.com will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Joel Weight sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $90,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,521.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Overstock.com news, Director William Benjamin Nettles, Jr. purchased 2,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.68 per share, for a total transaction of $50,643.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,385 shares in the company, valued at $256,301.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Joel Weight sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $90,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 12,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,521.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 77,252 shares of company stock valued at $1,279,209 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSTK. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Overstock.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Overstock.com by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new position in Overstock.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. The company provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

