Jefferies Financial Group Lowers TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Price Target to $331.00

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $365.00 to $331.00 in a report published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BLD. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on TopBuild from $256.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on TopBuild from $255.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $282.10.

NYSE:BLD opened at $238.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $272.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.62. TopBuild has a 1-year low of $140.66 and a 1-year high of $307.54.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.95. TopBuild had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.43 EPS. TopBuild’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that TopBuild will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Jeffrey Franklin sold 776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.88, for a total transaction of $230,378.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,472,497.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.76, for a total value of $1,357,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,830 shares in the company, valued at $22,278,940.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Jeffrey Franklin sold 776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.88, for a total value of $230,378.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,472,497.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,576 shares of company stock valued at $2,263,881. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 2.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in TopBuild by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,993 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 9.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

