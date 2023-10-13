Jefferies Financial Group Trims Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Target Price to $250.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

TSLA has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and issued a $293.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 29th. DZ Bank lowered Tesla from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $239.03.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA opened at $258.87 on Monday. Tesla has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.65 billion, a PE ratio of 73.33, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total value of $2,816,415.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,926,883.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $2,816,415.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,926,883.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $1,044,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,275,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,565 shares of company stock valued at $12,563,110. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 1,111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its position in Tesla by 3,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in Tesla by 2,050.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

