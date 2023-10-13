JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Barclays

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.42.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Trading Down 5.5 %

JELD opened at $12.52 on Thursday. JELD-WEN has a twelve month low of $8.38 and a twelve month high of $18.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.39 and a 200-day moving average of $14.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.37.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. JELD-WEN’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JELD-WEN will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JELD-WEN

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 41.5% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 144,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 42,506 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 85.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 15,337 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 94.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 135,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 65,752 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the second quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in JELD-WEN by 5.0% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

About JELD-WEN

(Get Free Report)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.