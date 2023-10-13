JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Given New $5.75 Price Target at Citigroup

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $7.50 to $5.75 in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

JBLU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on JetBlue Airways from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Evercore ISI lowered JetBlue Airways from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on JetBlue Airways from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on JetBlue Airways from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.58.

JetBlue Airways Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $4.53 on Monday. JetBlue Airways has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $9.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.63 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.46 and its 200 day moving average is $6.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 0.27%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. JetBlue Airways’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that JetBlue Airways will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JetBlue Airways news, insider Gerald Alfred Spencer sold 11,879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total transaction of $75,431.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JetBlue Airways

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. 74.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

