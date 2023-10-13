JMP Securities Reaffirms Market Outperform Rating for Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM)

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mirum Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.14.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.6 %

MIRM opened at $28.04 on Monday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $17.32 and a fifty-two week high of $33.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a current ratio of 6.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.39 and a 200-day moving average of $26.99.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.11). Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 103.59% and a negative net margin of 152.27%. The company had revenue of $37.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Eric Bjerkholt purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.65 per share, with a total value of $296,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 14,216 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $454,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Eric Bjerkholt acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.65 per share, for a total transaction of $296,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 162,678 shares of company stock valued at $4,323,280. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 27,979 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 782,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,238,000 after purchasing an additional 10,732 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $440,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 80,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 16,270 shares during the last quarter.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

