JOANN Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 2,948 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,100% compared to the average daily volume of 134 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ JOAN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.76. 12,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,360. JOANN has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $6.11. The company has a market capitalization of $31.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.24.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 28th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by ($0.11). JOANN had a negative net margin of 10.79% and a negative return on equity of 99.95%. The business had revenue of $453.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.80 million. Equities research analysts expect that JOANN will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in JOANN in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in JOANN by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of JOANN by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of JOANN during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JOANN during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JOAN. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of JOANN from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on JOANN from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. The company products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; pillow forms; stuffing, batting, and foams; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

