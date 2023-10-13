Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Shares Down 6.7%

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.08 and last traded at $6.12. 4,881,429 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 5,773,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Joby Aviation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Joby Aviation from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.08.

Joby Aviation Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.55.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Joby Aviation

In other Joby Aviation news, insider Matthew Field sold 52,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $430,017.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,393.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Joby Aviation news, insider Matthew Field sold 52,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $430,017.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,393.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,328,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,304,725.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 316,863 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,966 in the last three months. Company insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Joby Aviation

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JOBY. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Joby Aviation by 574.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 51,872,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,214,000 after purchasing an additional 44,186,571 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Joby Aviation by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,405,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,691,093 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Joby Aviation in the 2nd quarter worth $29,138,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Joby Aviation in the 1st quarter worth $16,408,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Joby Aviation by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,752,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,567 shares during the period. 36.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

Featured Articles

