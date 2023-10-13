John Weldon Stephens Sells 11,800 Shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Stock

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) VP John Weldon Stephens sold 11,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $366,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,646.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Core & Main Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of CNM stock opened at $31.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.56 and a 200-day moving average of $28.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Core & Main, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $33.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Core & Main had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Core & Main in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Core & Main in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Core & Main in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Core & Main in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Core & Main by 335.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Core & Main from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Core & Main from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Core & Main from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Core & Main from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.55.

About Core & Main

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

