Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target Cut to $62.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on JCI. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $69.21.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $52.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.96. Johnson Controls International has a 1-year low of $49.19 and a 1-year high of $70.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.50%.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total value of $6,120,354.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 979,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,031,125.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,325,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,388,000 after purchasing an additional 156,951 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,489,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,460,000 after buying an additional 248,016 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,014,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,834,000 after buying an additional 680,073 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,398,000 after buying an additional 2,890,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,817,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,993,000 after acquiring an additional 44,284 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

