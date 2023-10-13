Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank to “Hold”

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on JMPLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Johnson Matthey from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,080 ($25.46) to GBX 2,130 ($26.07) in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Johnson Matthey
Johnson Matthey Stock Down 3.1 %
About Johnson Matthey
Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Johnson Matthey
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Buy Electronic Arts For the 2024 Rally
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Value or Value Trap?
- How to Start Investing in Penny Stocks
- Cinemark and Imax Steal the Spotlight in Movie Theater Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.