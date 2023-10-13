Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank to “Hold”

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on JMPLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Johnson Matthey from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,080 ($25.46) to GBX 2,130 ($26.07) in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Johnson Matthey Stock Down 3.1 %

About Johnson Matthey

Shares of OTCMKTS:JMPLY opened at $37.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.92. Johnson Matthey has a 12-month low of $37.23 and a 12-month high of $58.67.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

