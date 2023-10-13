Jonathan Bornstein Sells 56,702 Shares of Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX) Stock

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Bornstein sold 56,702 shares of Amprius Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $235,880.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Jonathan Bornstein also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 19th, Jonathan Bornstein sold 143,516 shares of Amprius Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $627,164.92.
Amprius Technologies Stock Performance
Amprius Technologies stock opened at $3.74 on Friday. Amprius Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.28 and a 52 week high of $12.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.67 million and a P/E ratio of -10.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.84 and a 200-day moving average of $7.07.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 20th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amprius Technologies
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Amprius Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Amprius Technologies by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 20,657 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amprius Technologies by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 22,030 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amprius Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Amprius Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $448,000. Institutional investors own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
Amprius Technologies Company Profile
Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.
