Jonathan Bornstein Sells 56,702 Shares of Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX) Stock

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Bornstein sold 56,702 shares of Amprius Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $235,880.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jonathan Bornstein also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Amprius Technologies alerts:

On Tuesday, September 19th, Jonathan Bornstein sold 143,516 shares of Amprius Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $627,164.92.

Amprius Technologies Stock Performance

Amprius Technologies stock opened at $3.74 on Friday. Amprius Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.28 and a 52 week high of $12.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.67 million and a P/E ratio of -10.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.84 and a 200-day moving average of $7.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amprius Technologies ( NYSE:AMPX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 40.81% and a negative net margin of 736.16%. The company had revenue of $1.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.48 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMPX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amprius Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Amprius Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Amprius Technologies by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 20,657 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amprius Technologies by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 22,030 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amprius Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Amprius Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $448,000. Institutional investors own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Amprius Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amprius Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amprius Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.