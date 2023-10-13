JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NMRA. Guggenheim began coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Neumora Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.83.

Get Neumora Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on NMRA

Neumora Therapeutics Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Neumora Therapeutics

Shares of Neumora Therapeutics stock opened at $9.64 on Tuesday. Neumora Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $17.74.

In other Neumora Therapeutics news, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of Neumora Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Neumora Therapeutics news, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of Neumora Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Henry O. Gosebruch acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.62 per share, for a total transaction of $189,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,515,460 shares of company stock worth $58,563,822.

About Neumora Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neumora Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neumora Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.