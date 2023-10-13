JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts AT&T (NYSE:T) Price Target to $17.00

AT&T (NYSE:T – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

T has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Argus downgraded AT&T from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of T opened at $14.45 on Thursday. AT&T has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.89. The firm has a market cap of $103.30 billion, a PE ratio of -11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -90.98%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 159.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

