JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Announces Earnings Results

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.12 EPS.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:JPM opened at $145.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $423.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.76 and a 1-year high of $159.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $147.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Societe Generale lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, September 8th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.47.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total value of $624,346.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 53,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,739,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JPM. Goepper Burkhardt LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kidder Stephen W raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 3,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Further Reading

