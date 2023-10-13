JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RIO. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 7,400 ($90.58) to GBX 6,800 ($83.23) in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,100 ($74.66) to GBX 6,300 ($77.11) in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 6,400 ($78.34) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,000 ($61.20) to GBX 5,100 ($62.42) in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 6,145.45 ($75.22).

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of LON RIO opened at GBX 5,078 ($62.15) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £63.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,164.68, a PEG ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.69. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4,424.50 ($54.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,406 ($78.41). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,943.72 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5,057.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.38.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of GBX 137.67 ($1.69) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7,408.26%.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

