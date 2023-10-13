JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Plc (LON:JMI) Plans Dividend of GBX 7.70

JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Plc (LON:JMI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.70 ($0.09) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, December 7th. This represents a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $6.90. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Trading Up 0.5 %
JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 252.85 ($3.09) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £197.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -364.49 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 263.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 269.02. JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust has a one year low of GBX 230 ($2.82) and a one year high of GBX 303.18 ($3.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.42.
