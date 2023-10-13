JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,073,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,758,000 after buying an additional 10,751,662 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,801,000 after purchasing an additional 8,540,248 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 218.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,369,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,200,000 after buying an additional 3,684,443 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 601.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,544,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,377,000 after buying an additional 3,039,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,329,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,911 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.08 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.93 and a twelve month high of $50.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.14.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

