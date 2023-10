Junex (CVE:JNX) Trading Down 2.4%

Junex Inc. (CVE:JNX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.41. 15,240 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 85,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

Junex Trading Down 2.4 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.41.

Junex Company Profile

Junex Inc operates as a junior oil and gas exploration company in Québec. It holds exploration permits on approximately 1.9 million acres of land located in the Appalachian basin in the province of Québec. The company's principal property is the Galt project, which covers an area of 16,645 acres located to the west of Gaspé Peninsula.

