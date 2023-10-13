Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $29.00 target price on the network equipment provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $32.00.

JNPR has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.38.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

JNPR opened at $25.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.80. Juniper Networks has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $34.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.91.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.40%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total value of $25,182.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,219.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total value of $25,182.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,219.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $148,234.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 896,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,907,361.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,812 shares of company stock worth $789,278 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Juniper Networks during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 74.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 92.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Juniper Networks during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in Juniper Networks during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Featured Articles

