Kanawha Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 234.7% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 153.8% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $102.72 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.05 and a 12-month high of $149.25. The stock has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.62, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.82. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 39.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZBH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.89.

View Our Latest Research Report on Zimmer Biomet

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert Hagemann acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $116.48 per share, for a total transaction of $232,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $465,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $115.61 per share, with a total value of $115,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,074. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Hagemann bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $116.48 per share, with a total value of $232,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 5,300 shares of company stock worth $619,090. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.