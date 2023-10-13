Kanawha Capital Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,055 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1,666.7% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 173.9% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 110.0% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. B. Riley increased their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.93.

Read Our Latest Report on Applied Materials

Applied Materials Stock Up 2.0 %

AMAT stock opened at $145.00 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $155.26. The firm has a market cap of $121.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 49.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.89%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.