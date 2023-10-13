Kanawha Capital Management LLC Sells 135 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on PNC shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.67.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

NYSE:PNC opened at $121.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.93. The company has a market cap of $48.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.12. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.31 and a 52-week high of $170.27.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 21.97%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.49%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

