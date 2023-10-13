Kanawha Capital Management LLC Sells 3,995 Shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,995 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 39,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,313,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,511,000 after buying an additional 86,602 shares during the period. Nova R Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 98,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,408,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 34.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 564,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,394,000 after purchasing an additional 40,660 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:LRGF opened at $43.81 on Friday. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $35.46 and a twelve month high of $46.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.39 and its 200-day moving average is $43.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.98.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

