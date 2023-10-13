Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Shares Gap Down to $15.96

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.96, but opened at $15.55. Kanzhun shares last traded at $15.61, with a volume of 139,682 shares.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BZ shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Kanzhun from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Kanzhun in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Kanzhun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.50 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Kanzhun from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Kanzhun Stock Down 2.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 145.09 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.27.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Kanzhun had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $205.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in Kanzhun by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 193,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 30,771 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 28.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 162,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 35,848 shares during the period. Triatomic Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kanzhun in the second quarter valued at about $602,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Kanzhun by 171.0% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 314,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after acquiring an additional 198,205 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Kanzhun during the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.

