Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) Stock Price Down 15.8%

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 15.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.76 and last traded at $0.80. Approximately 284,342 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 200% from the average daily volume of 94,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

Kazia Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.10.

Institutional Trading of Kazia Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kazia Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,891 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.85% of Kazia Therapeutics worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kazia Therapeutics Company Profile

Kazia Therapeutics Limited operates as a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. Its lead development candidate is Paxalisib, a small molecule, brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K/AKT/mTOR pathway, which is developed as a potential therapy for glioblastoma, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma/advanced solid tumors, atypical teratoid rhabdoid tumor, brain metastases, triple negative breast cancer, and primary central nervous system lymphoma.

