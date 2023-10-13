Kellogg (NYSE:K) Price Target Lowered to $57.00 at Barclays

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $69.00 to $57.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on K. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kellogg from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. 22nd Century Group reissued an upgrade rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.64.

Get Kellogg alerts:

View Our Latest Report on K

Kellogg Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $48.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.75. Kellogg has a one year low of $47.63 and a one year high of $77.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 33.33%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kellogg will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

Insider Transactions at Kellogg

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total transaction of $6,378,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,431,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,662,627.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total transaction of $6,378,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,431,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,662,627.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $4,622,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,254,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,223,774,937.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 689,000 shares of company stock worth $41,684,410. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 120.0% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 902.5% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Kellogg by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

About Kellogg

(Get Free Report)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.