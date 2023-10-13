Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Price Target Lowered to GBX 570 at Berenberg Bank

Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 580 ($7.10) to GBX 570 ($6.98) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Kenmare Resources Price Performance

Kenmare Resources stock opened at GBX 405 ($4.96) on Thursday. Kenmare Resources has a 12-month low of GBX 399 ($4.88) and a 12-month high of GBX 500 ($6.12). The stock has a market capitalization of £361.38 million, a P/E ratio of 227.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 418.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 437.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Get Kenmare Resources alerts:

Kenmare Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.27%. Kenmare Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,768.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Kenmare Resources Company Profile

In related news, insider Tom Hickey bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 436 ($5.34) per share, with a total value of £30,520 ($37,356.18). Corporate insiders own 22.78% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells mineral sand products in China, the rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, rutile, and zircon; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kenmare Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenmare Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.