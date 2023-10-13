Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Price Target Lowered to GBX 570 at Berenberg Bank

Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 580 ($7.10) to GBX 570 ($6.98) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Kenmare Resources stock opened at GBX 405 ($4.96) on Thursday. Kenmare Resources has a 12-month low of GBX 399 ($4.88) and a 12-month high of GBX 500 ($6.12). The stock has a market capitalization of £361.38 million, a P/E ratio of 227.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 418.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 437.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 1.22.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.27%. Kenmare Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,768.36%.
Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells mineral sand products in China, the rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, rutile, and zircon; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.
