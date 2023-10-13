Keweenaw Land Association (OTCMKTS:KEWL) Shares Down 2.3%

Keweenaw Land Association, Limited (OTCMKTS:KEWL – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.00 and last traded at $21.00. 900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.50.
Keweenaw Land Association Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.59 and its 200-day moving average is $22.49.
About Keweenaw Land Association
Keweenaw Land Association, Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral assets. As of December 31, 2021, it had 428,789 acres of subsurface mineral rights located in the western Upper Peninsula of Michigan and northern Wisconsin. The company also leases commercial properties and mineral assets, as well as offers gravel, hunting, and recreational leasing services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Keweenaw Land Association
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Arm Holdings Already Has 40% Upside
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Buy Electronic Arts For the 2024 Rally
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Value or Value Trap?
Receive News & Ratings for Keweenaw Land Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keweenaw Land Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.