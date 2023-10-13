Keweenaw Land Association (OTCMKTS:KEWL) Shares Down 2.3%

Keweenaw Land Association, Limited (OTCMKTS:KEWL – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.00 and last traded at $21.00. 900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.50.

Keweenaw Land Association Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.59 and its 200-day moving average is $22.49.

About Keweenaw Land Association

(Get Free Report)

Keweenaw Land Association, Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral assets. As of December 31, 2021, it had 428,789 acres of subsurface mineral rights located in the western Upper Peninsula of Michigan and northern Wisconsin. The company also leases commercial properties and mineral assets, as well as offers gravel, hunting, and recreational leasing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keweenaw Land Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keweenaw Land Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.