Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Shares Gap Up to $30.15

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $30.15, but opened at $31.10. Kilroy Realty shares last traded at $30.13, with a volume of 138,959 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KRC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Kilroy Realty from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.85%.

In related news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $136,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,952,973.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 48.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kilroy Realty in the first quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 155.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 618.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, the Pacific Northwest and Austin, Texas. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

