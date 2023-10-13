Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Given New $122.00 Price Target at Barclays

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) had its price target cut by Barclays from $141.00 to $122.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on KMB. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $131.07.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

KMB stock opened at $119.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21. The company has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.41. Kimberly-Clark has a 12 month low of $111.43 and a 12 month high of $147.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.21.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 303.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 97.32%.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total value of $664,835.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,394.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total transaction of $576,007.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,448.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total transaction of $664,835.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,394.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimberly-Clark

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,483,000 after purchasing an additional 34,646 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,066,000 after purchasing an additional 7,878 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Further Reading

