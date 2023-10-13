Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) is Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Kinsale Capital Group accounts for approximately 2.2% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $11,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 229,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 6.7% during the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:KNSL traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $438.88. 13,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,480. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.60 and a beta of 0.88. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.90 and a 52-week high of $445.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $401.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $362.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $295.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.01 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 29.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 5.69%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.82, for a total value of $1,507,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,117 shares in the company, valued at $115,727,827.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director Robert V. Hatcher III sold 195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.02, for a total transaction of $79,758.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,195.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.82, for a total transaction of $1,507,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,727,827.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,695 shares of company stock worth $2,208,939 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $521.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $395.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.00.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

