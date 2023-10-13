KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 917 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $3,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 8.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 10,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter worth about $379,000. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter worth about $333,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.7% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,211 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.4% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 114,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,407,000 after purchasing an additional 13,530 shares during the last quarter. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $370,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,644,896 shares in the company, valued at $726,861,152. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr acquired 1,735,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $5,728,760.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 24,411,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,559,494.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $370,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,644,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,861,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

KKR opened at $61.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.65 and its 200-day moving average is $56.64. The stock has a market cap of $52.58 billion, a PE ratio of 47.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.77 and a twelve month high of $64.77.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1021.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.56%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.