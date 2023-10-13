KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $471.95.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on KLA in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $501.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.24. KLA has a 1 year low of $250.20 and a 1 year high of $520.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $479.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $448.37.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 138.06% and a net margin of 32.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that KLA will post 22.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.59%.

KLA declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total value of $1,424,514.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,067,558.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other KLA news, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total transaction of $254,485.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,394.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total transaction of $1,424,514.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,067,558.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,075 shares of company stock worth $23,465,095. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in KLA by 7.9% in the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 12,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in shares of KLA by 93.3% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in KLA by 5.1% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 42,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the second quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in KLA by 11.4% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

