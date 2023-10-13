KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Jackson Square Capital LLC

Jackson Square Capital LLC lessened its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in KLA by 1.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of KLA by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,382,000 after buying an additional 20,773 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 183.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in KLA by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in KLA by 4.4% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KLAC stock traded down $6.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $494.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,235. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $261.90 and a twelve month high of $520.19. The stock has a market cap of $67.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $479.45 and a 200-day moving average of $448.37.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 138.06% and a net margin of 32.27%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 22.11 EPS for the current year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.59%.

In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 2,621 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.55, for a total value of $1,243,795.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,360.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,530,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 2,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.55, for a total transaction of $1,243,795.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,360.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,075 shares of company stock valued at $23,465,095. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KLAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on KLA from $445.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of KLA from $480.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $471.95.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

