Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Downgraded by HSBC to Hold

Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Klépierre from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th.
Klépierre Stock Up 0.7 %
About Klépierre
Klépierre is the European leader in shopping malls, combining property development and asset management skills. The Company's portfolio is valued at EUR 19.4 billion at June 30, 2023, and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host hundreds of millions of visitors per year.
