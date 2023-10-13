Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Receives $28.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.20.

A number of brokerages have commented on PHG. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips to €19.00 ($20.00) in a research report on Friday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 31.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 47.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 6.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PHG opened at $18.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 0.93. Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $23.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 11.92% and a negative net margin of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

